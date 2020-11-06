Spanish Springs High School moving to full distance learning

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - In a message sent to families on Thursday, Spanish Springs High School informed parents of a possible COVID-19 case at the school, prompting administrators to switch to full distance learning starting Friday, November 6. The message went on to say that the school is starting an investigation, along with contact tracing. An update for families is expected on Sunday, November 8.

This is not the first case of COVID-19 at Spanish Springs High School. In early September, a staff member who serves at both Spanish Springs Elementary School and Spanish Springs High School tested positive for the virus.

