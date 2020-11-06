Sisolak disputes President Trump’s claims about the vote counting

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statement in response to President Donald Trump’s press conference Thursday calling election results into question.

“President Trump’s comments to the American people tonight on the election were misleading, dangerous, and - most concerningly – false,” Sisolak said in a statement.

Sisolak charged Trump was trying to undermine public confidence in the election processes. He said that undermines one of the core pillars of U.S. democracy.

“Nevada is widely recognized as being a leader in election administration, and I continue to have the utmost confidence in the abilities of Nevada’s local election officials and Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske to accurately count every eligible vote cast in the Silver State,” Sisolak said.

Election officials continue to prioritize accuracy and fairness in the process, the governor said.

“I ask all Nevadans to support our election workers, trust this process and respect the results when they are certified as final,” Sisolak said.

