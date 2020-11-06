Reno 1868 FC shutting down operations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno 1868 is disbanding.

The team announced today is would cease operations following the 2020 season.

Team President Eric Edelstein released a statement saying, “Like you, this isn’t the way we saw 2020 going. With that said, we have made the gut-wrenching decision to cease our participation in the USL Championship.”

The USL awarded Reno its franchise in 2015, and the club began competing in the 2017 season.

Over the course of four seasons, the Reno 1868 recorded a record of 62-26-28 and qualified for the playoffs all four seasons.

This past season, the team made it to the second round of the playoffs where they lost to Phoenix Rising.

Coach Ian Russell was honored as the Co-Winner of the USL Coach of the Year.

