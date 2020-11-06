Advertisement

Rapper King Von among 3 killed in Atlanta shooting

Investigators in Georgia say Chicago rapper King Von was among three people shot and killed in an early shooting Friday outside a nightclub in Atlanta that also left three people wounded.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 2:23 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Investigators in Georgia say Chicago rapper King Von was among three people shot and killed in an early shooting Friday outside a nightclub in Atlanta that also left three people wounded.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says King Von, whose real name is Dayvon Bennett, was with a group of men at the Monaco Hookah Lounge.

When they arrived, two men approached the group in the parking lot and an argument escalated to gunfire.

On- and off-duty Atlanta police responded.

Six men were ultimately shot. Three are being treated for their injuries.

