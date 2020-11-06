Advertisement

Ramp closures start Sunday for Spaghetti Bowl upgrade

(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 3:16 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ramp closures for an upgrade to the Interstate 580-U.S. 395 interchange begin Sunday night at 9 p.m. when the southbound I-580 ramp to Mill Street is closed.

It will be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday and from 9 p.m.Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Detours are available on Plumb and Kietzke lanes.

Mill Street remains open in both directions, but with lane reductions.

The Second Street on-ramp to southbound I-590 is closed starting at 9 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Detours are on Mill Street and Kietzke Lane. Streetlights are being removed.

Also, the westbound lanes of Mill Street are reduced in the area of I-580 on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Nov. 14. Utilities are being moved.

The work is part of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Improvements include widening the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 to two lanes and striping eastbound I-80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and better ramps will be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane.

