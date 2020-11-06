Advertisement

Pres. Trump camp files new federal lawsuit over Vegas-area voting

The Donald Trump reelection campaign and Nevada Republicans are seeking a court order to stop mail-in ballot counting and use of a computer to check voter signatures in Democratic-leaning Las Vegas.
The Donald Trump reelection campaign and Nevada Republicans are seeking a court order to stop mail-in ballot counting and use of a computer to check voter signatures in Democratic-leaning Las Vegas.(MGN)
By Ken Ritter
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 9:11 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Donald Trump campaign has filed a new federal lawsuit in Nevada, alleging that ineligible votes were cast in the Las Vegas area, the biggest Democratic stronghold in an otherwise predominantly GOP state.

A complaint filed after-hours Thursday resurrected an effort the campaign abandoned just hours earlier in Nevada state court. It seeks a court order to stop the Clark County Registrar of Voters from using an optical scanning machine to process ballots and validate voter signatures.

State Attorney General Aaron Ford called the move “a Hail Mary” attempt to undermine confidence in the presidential election while ballots are still being counted.

