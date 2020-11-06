Advertisement

NDOT ready for wintry driving conditions

NDOT has 33,000 cubic yards of salt and sand stockpiled in the area.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 7:40 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is ready for wintry driving conditions.

It begins annual winter preparations in August by preparing more than 80 snow plows and other pieces of snow and ice equipment for use in snow removal across northwestern Nevada.

NDOT also has 33,000 cubic yards of salt and sand stockpiled in the area. The mixture will add traction to the roads for drivers during wintry conditions.

NDOT’s Meg Ragonese said crews are watching the weather and roads closely this weekend. “We have over 100 years of experience in winter maintenance and one thing that we learned is its important to be proactive.”

Ragonese reminds drivers to be extra careful on the roads. “Unfortunately, every year across the state, there are approximately 2,000 crashes related to driving too fast or unsafely in wet or wintry road conditions, so we are remind drivers to be prepared.”

NDOT Driving Safe Tips:

· Remove snow and ice from all vehicle windows, mirrors and lights prior to driving

· Only travel in winter weather when absolutely necessary, and leave early to provide enough time to safely reach your destination

· Slow down on winter roads- speed limits are based on road and weather conditions

· Keep a safe distance from other vehicles

· Watch carefully for snow removal equipment

· Use extra caution on bridges and ramps, as they may be icy

Check before you go:

Tires Brakes Lights Battery Wipers Defroster Heater Vehicle Fluid Levels

Carry with you:

Tire chains Flashlight Ice scraper Snow shovel First-aid supplies

Extra clothes/gloves Blanket Flares Non-perishable food/water

