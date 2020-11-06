Advertisement

Friday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 6:07 PM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Two strong cold fronts will drop into the region through the weekend. The first will bring windy conditions and showers, mainly to the Sierra. Temperatures will drop 20 degrees area-wide. After a chilly, breezy, showery, Saturday, a second, stronger front will bring snow Saturday night into Sunday. Snow is possible area-wide, including valley floors of western Nevada. Unsettled, chilly weather will persist through next week. -Jeff

Most Read

Nevada General Election results
Court rules CA Governor can’t change state laws
New tracking service allows Nevada voters to check mail ballot status
Nevada too early to call with Biden’s slight lead over Trump
Name released of man killed in US 50 crash near Glenbrook

Latest News

Thursday AM Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather