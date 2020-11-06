Friday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Two strong cold fronts will drop into the region through the weekend. The first will bring windy conditions and showers, mainly to the Sierra. Temperatures will drop 20 degrees area-wide. After a chilly, breezy, showery, Saturday, a second, stronger front will bring snow Saturday night into Sunday. Snow is possible area-wide, including valley floors of western Nevada. Unsettled, chilly weather will persist through next week. -Jeff