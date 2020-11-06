FAITH LEADERS: Count every ballot

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -- Count every ballot is the cry from faith based people coming from all walks of life.

Religious leaders from at least six different religious groups spoke in a zoom meeting Thursday, November 5 at 7:00 p.m. to implore unity, patience, and peace during this time in our nation’s history.

They collectively said every vote is sacred.

“The way that democracy works best is for every vote to be counted. For everyone to participate for every voice to be heard and our democracy is working,” said Rev. Karen Foster of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Northern Nevada.

“Every vote counts. Every vote matters. Every voice must be heard. Every voice must be heard. In my tradition I think of Jesus who brought voices from the margins into the center of community to be heard, voices which have been denied,” said Reverend Dr. Karen Anderson who is the Senior Pastor at the First African Episcopal Church.

They are also asking for any possible protests that result from this election to remain peaceful and law abiding.

The event was organized by the group “Mormon Women for Ethical Government” founded by self-proclaimed faithful members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who feel the call to raise their voices in the cause of ethical government.

