Carson City Sheriff’s Office searches for theft suspects

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects accused of stealing from Home Depot.

It happened November 2, 2020 around 6:15 p.m. at the location on Market Street.

Authorities said two males walked into the Home Depot, placed power tools into a large rolling toolbox, then left the store through an emergency exit, activating the alarm.

The suspects left in a silver sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office - Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Sam Hatley (775)283-7852, Investigations Sgt. Daniel Gonzales (775)283-7850 or Secret Witness (775)322-4900.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.