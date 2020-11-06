Advertisement

Carson City Sheriff’s Office searches for theft suspects

Theft suspects from the Carson City Home Depot on Market St.
Theft suspects from the Carson City Home Depot on Market St.(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 12:54 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects accused of stealing from Home Depot.

It happened November 2, 2020 around 6:15 p.m. at the location on Market Street.

Authorities said two males walked into the Home Depot, placed power tools into a large rolling toolbox, then left the store through an emergency exit, activating the alarm.

The suspects left in a silver sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office - Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Sam Hatley (775)283-7852, Investigations Sgt. Daniel Gonzales (775)283-7850 or Secret Witness (775)322-4900.

