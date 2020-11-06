Bishop Manogue High School moves to full virtual learning
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:44 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Bishop Manogue High School in south Reno has moved to full virtual learning through Nov. 30.
The change is due to more COVID-19 cases and the potential exposure to other students and staff.
The school currently has seven active COVID-19 cases.
Contac tracing shows more than 145 students may have been exposed to the virus at off-campus events.
Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.