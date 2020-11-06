Animal Ark offering free admission to first responders

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Animal Ark is giving back during the month of November to thank first responders for keeping the community safe. Each weekend from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., first responders can visit the animal sanctuary free of charge. All they have to do is show their badge or agency ID.

This is the first time Animal Ark has hosted a free admission event, but organizers say it’s important to support the community that supports them. The weekend of November 7-8 will focus on law enforcement, the 14th and 15th will recognize paramedics, and on the 21st and 22nd the focus will be on fire personnel.

If you’d like to visit Animal Ark, they will be closing for the season soon. For more information, visit their website here.

