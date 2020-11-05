Advertisement

Virtual group helps mothers navigate through sobriety

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:47 AM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -What started as virtual meetups about sober recovery has now expanded on sharing the challenges of motherhood and more.

Emily Paulson is a recovery coach and founder of of Sober Mom Squad.

When the pandemic hit, she started seeing a rise of women reaching out to her about alcohol issues and called on other mom going through similar experiences for help.

Credit: Sober Mom Squad (Instagram)
“So I reached out to a few other sober influencers on Instagram who worked in the same space and said lets do something,” said Paulson. "So we threw together some weekly zoom meetings, just for moms to connect to the challenges of whats going on with motherhood right now without the added focus of alcohol.

Since March, the group is growing virtually all over the west coast, even expanding right here in Reno.

“I think it speaks to the connections you can make online especially when you cant make any connections,” added Paulson. “One of our hosts is from Reno, lives in Reno and two are in California and one in Oregon. so really our goal right now is making sure we can keep our virtual meetings small enough so people are comfortable sharing, so we’ll probably be adding more hosts to expand that a little bit and eventually when we do go back to normal we’d love to expand to do things in person and bring some normalcy to being a sober mom.”

Paulson said while sobriety may be a challenging journey to take alone, having a connection with others can help make it a little bit easier.

“It’s not a place where you have to show up and say well I’m never drinking again now. its a place where you can explore and get curious and see what life is like,” explained Paulson. “You don’t have to label yourself or declare you’re done, you can be sober curious.”

For more information, click here.

