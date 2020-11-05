Two pedestrians hit by vehicles in separate downtown Reno crashes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are investigating multiple crashes where a pedestrian was hit while crossing the street in downtown Reno.

Investigators say a pedestrian was outside of the crosswalk when they were hit on 2nd Street just after 6 p.m. Wednesday night. Impairment is believed to be a factor as both the driver and pedestrian were found to be under the influence. The driver was arrested, while the pedestrian was taken to the hospital, but the status of their injuries is yet to be confirmed.

Eastbound 2nd Street between Ralston and Stevenson will be closed briefly while investigators clear the scene.

A separate crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle happened less than 30 minutes earlier, just a few blocks away. Police say around 5:35 p.m. a vehicle struck a person crossing 5th Street between West and Arlington. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. According to investigators, the pedestrian was not in a designated crosswalk when they were hit.

