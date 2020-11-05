Thursday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

One more very warm day is in the forecast on Thursday. Wind and a sharp temperature drop will follow into Friday, with rain changing to snow in the Sierra. A few valley showers are possible. A second, fast-moving front will drop in Saturday night into Sunday. This will bring a shot of snow to valley locations, along with a reinforcing blast of cold air. Chilly, unsettled weather is likely to continue into next week. -Jeff