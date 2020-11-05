Thursday AM Weather

Advertisement

By Lindsey Matherly
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 6:56 AM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Thursday Web Weather

Updated: 13 hours ago
By Jeff Thompson
One more very warm day is in the forecast on Thursday. Wind and a sharp temperature drop will follow into Friday, with rain changing to snow in the Sierra. A few valley showers are possible. A second, fast-moving front will drop in Saturday night into Sunday. This will bring a shot of snow to valley locations, along with a reinforcing blast of cold air. Chilly, unsettled weather is likely to continue into next week. -Jeff

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:30 AM PST
By Lindsey Matherly
We'll enjoy two more sunny, warm days before big changes head out way for the weekend.

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:46 PM PST
By Jeff Thompson
This weather pattern with sunny days, chilly mornings, and warm afternoons, will continue through Thursday, with an increase in wind that afternoon. Two sharp cold fronts will drop into the region after that. The first on Thursday night will drop temperatures and bring snow showers even down to valley floors into Friday. A second, possibly stronger front will bring another shot of cold air and snow showers Sunday morning. Controls are possible in the Sierra Friday and Sunday. A quick warming trend will follow, with another, milder system possible later in the week. -Jeff

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:57 AM PST
By Lindsey Matherly
Sunny and warm weather is on tap for Election Day. A cold front on Friday will bring cooler temps, gusty winds and a chance for showers through the weekend.

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:22 PM PST
By Jeff Thompson
Sunny skies, chilly mornings, and warm afternoons are in the forecast through Thursday. Highs will flirt with records across western Nevada. A sharp cold front will drop into the region Thursday night into Friday. Expect windy conditions, rain and snow showers, and a big temperature drop. Winter-like cold is in the forecast for Friday through early next week. Carry chains in the Sierra. -Jeff

Monday AM Weather

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:40 AM PST
By Lindsey Matherly
Near record heat will continue through Thursday before a cold front will bring cooler temps and showers on Friday.

Monday Web Weather

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 5:45 PM PST
By Mary Jane Belleza
Monday Web Weather

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:02 PM PDT
By Jeff Thompson
Happy Nevada Day and Halloween Weekend! Chilly mornings, warm afternoons, and sunshine are in the forecast through the weekend and most of next week. A trough of low pressure could dig into the region late next week. While track and timing are uncertain, windy weather, valley rain, and mountain snow are all possible. Stay tuned! We roll back to standard time at 2 AM on Sunday. -Jeff

Friday Web Weather

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:37 PM PDT
By Jeff Thompson
Chilly mornings, warm afternoons, and sunshine are in the forecast through at least the middle of next week. An afternoon breeze will pick up on Friday, mainly north of I-80. No measurable precipitation is expected through next Thursday. There is a chance of a cold, possibly wet system on the following weekend. We fall back to standard time at 2 AM on Sunday. -Jeff

Thursday AM Weather

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:12 AM PDT
By Lindsey Matherly
We're off to a chilly start again this morning with temperatures near freezing. Expect a mild afternoon with sunny skies, light winds and daytime highs in the low 70s in Reno.