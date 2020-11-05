Reno cathedral added to National Register of Historic Places

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Trinity Episcopal Cathedral has been added to the National Register of Historic Places; recognized for its architectural significance.

“It’s the only poured concrete church of it’s type in Reno,” said Kristen Brown of the Nevada State Historic Preservation office.

It was built near the Truckee river in downtown Reno back in 1949, and remains an example of the Late Gothic Revival style.

“Some of it’s hallmarks are these tall vaulted spaces,” added Brown. “The pointed arch. Large, stained glass windows and carved decorations often out of stone.”

It’s an honorary distinction, that can help the cathedral qualify for grants or tax incentives. It also makes it a unique destination for tourists and locals.

“It’s been a dream of the parish,” admitted the Very Rev. Dr. William L. Stomski, Dean and Rector of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. “We have quite a few folks who are into history.”

They reached out to the state preservation office to help get it nominated, where it was ultimately added to the list by the National Park Service. The cathedral is also in the middle of a major renovation.

“They never really developed this place to be what their dream was,” added Rev. Stomski. “We are now having that opportunity to polish the diamond.”

But the work will also preserve the history of the cathedral. It includes a new floor, restored pews, an ADA-compliant restroom, air conditioner and new chapel chairs. Plus, the removal of some platforms to make for a more flexible space for events. It’s also a way to keep it as a community gathering space for years to come.

“Where a lot of parishes have moved out to suburbs over time, this parish has always had a commitment to this community,” said Rev. Stomski. “Here we are now part of the city.”

The Cathedral is currently closed due to both the Covid-19 pandemic and the improvement project. It is located at 200 Island Avenue, just south of the Truckee River. You can get more information on the cathedral by clicking the link below.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.