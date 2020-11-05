SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - If you have a soft spot in your heart for needy pets this time of year- here’s your chance to give.

Pet Supermarket is hosting a food drive.

The “Thanks for Giving” pet food drive is for local animal rescues and shelters.

All you have to do is go to one of the store locations at 598 North McCarran Boulevard in Sparks or to 960 Emerald Bay Road in South Lake Tahoe and give $5.

Your donation will buy four 22 ounce cans or 10 small 5.5 ounce cans of pet food.

We talked with the Sparks Store Manager Jarell Leavitt about the goal for his location this year. He said, “I want to say we’ve only done about 100,000 or so last year. This year we want to beat that goal.”

The goal this year is 150,000 cans of food.

The drive continues through the end of this month.

