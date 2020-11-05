Advertisement

FDA committee considers first new Alzheimer’s drug in nearly 2 decades

The Alzheimer’s Association supports the approval of aducanumab
A new experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease could be OK'd by FDA.
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:37 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will soon consider whether to approve a new Alzheimer’s drug.

The agency’s Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee will meet Friday to discuss an experimental treatment for early Alzheimer’s disease.

Aducanumab would be the first new Alzheimer’s drug in almost 20 years.

The Alzheimer’s Association supports the approval of aducanumab.

If given the OK, it would become the first immunotherapy to reduce the clinical decline of Alzheimer’s disease.

