Boys & Girls Clubs of Mason Valley helping families during holidays

A girl makes an art project at a Nevada Boys & Girls Club
A girl makes an art project at a Nevada Boys & Girls Club(KOLO)
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:12 PM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Boys & Girls Clubs of Mason Valley will be collecting donations for families in need this holiday season with all donations going directly to those families who need them the most.

The youth organization is collecting monetary donations, gift cards, new toys and food items to give to their families this year. Donations can be made online at bgcmasonvalley.org, over the phone by calling 463-2334 or at any of the Club’s five locations in Yerington, Silver Springs, Dayton and Hawthorne. All donations will go directly to Club families who are in need this year.

“This pandemic has hit so many people so hard,” said the Club’s chief professional officer Travis Crowder. “We want all of our families to be able to have a little normalcy with the holidays here, and we’re asking the community to join us in making that possible.”

With the state of Nevada seeing high levels of unemployment in light of the COVID-19 pandemic more families will be in need this holiday season than in recent years. An online donation form is available at bgcmasonvalley.org for those wishing to donate money to purchase food and toys. Club officials ask that only food that can be frozen or dry stored be donated. For those wishing to donate perishable food items, gift cards to local grocery stores are preferred. Toys, food, gift cards and monetary donations can also be dropped off at the following clubhouses:

Yerington: 124 N. Main Street Yerington, NV 89447Dayton: 244 Riverboat Road Dayton, NV 89403Hawthorne: 525 W. 9th Street Hawthorne, NV 89415Silver Springs: 3900 Spruce Avenue Silver Springs, NV 89429

Boys & Girls Clubs of Mason Valley reopened its doors to all members at the start of June and has been open all day during the school year this year to help with members' distance learning. Families interested in signing up their kid or teen can visit bgcmasonvalley.org for more information.

