News
Weather
KOLO Cares
Open For Business
Livestream
Home
News
Agriculture
Business
Celebrations
Crime
Entertainment
Environment
Forecast
Health
Instagram
International
National
Politics
Religion
Safety
Special Reports
State
Road Conditions
Wolf Pack
Livestream
Weather
Weather Cams
Closings
Traffic
Sports
Sports Caravan
KOLO Cares
Contact Us
Jobs
Advertise with Us
Contests
Election Results
National Results Map
Newsletter
KOLO 8 News Now on The CW
COVID-19 Map
Open for Business
MomsEveryday
TV Listings
Submit Your Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Hot Topics
Proud to be Local
RTC
Have A Heart
Marshall Realty
BREAKING: Nevada/National General Election results
Dismiss Breaking News Alerts Bar
5 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
ABC News special report
ABC News continuing coverage of the 2020 General Election
(ABC News)
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:25 AM PST
|
Updated: 6 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Most Read
Court rules CA Governor can’t change state laws
Nevada/National General Election results
New tracking service allows Nevada voters to check mail ballot status
Nevada too early to call with Biden’s slight lead over Trump
US 50 reopens after fatal crash near Glenbrook
Latest News
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting election outcome
Nevada/National General Election results
Senate control hangs in balance with a few races undecided
Biden pushes closer to victory as Trump presses legal threats