2020 Election produced surprises, lessons

Nevada voting
Nevada voting(Ed Pearce)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:32 PM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The year 2020 has had numerable impacts. It’s no surprise it imposed additional stresses on our political system.

First and foremost it prompted many of us to forgo the trip to the polling place in favor of voting by mail.

The legislature did everything to encourage us to take that option, changing election law in a special session to send every registered voter an absentee ballot.

That created some challenges for those who manage our elections, but all indications are their adjustments worked, But longtime Nevada political observer Dr. Fred Lokken says it produced a bonus, a record turnout in a state more often known for ranking low in voter participation.

“What a wonderful lesson learned in the November 3rd election. The participation level setting records for early voting. People engaged who have not been engaged in the political process for years is a very encouraging development in the middle of this mess.”

In fact, he says the legislature should look at making the change permanent.

Another lesson for all of us, he says, may be that we should stop listening to the pollsters. Lokken says they embarrassed themselves more this year than they did in 2016, missing, for instance, the impact President Trump’s late campaign blitz would have driving not only his base, but other supporters to the polls

“Well they certainly are not relevant. I was talking with a colleague last night making a pact that we would never listen to them again because they were so distorted in tracking not only what would happen nationally, but even in reading what would happen in the states, especially the battle ground states.”

Lokken says when all the dust settles he expects a win by Joe Biden here and nationally. He also says Nevada will continue to trend blue.

But he says there’s a growing segment of the voting public that the parties ignore at their peril--the non-partisan Independent.

“Neither of the two parties seem to really campaign to that group and going forward to win you’re going to have to make sure you have a strategy for the non-partisans because they are such an important group. If you don’t have them their vote can cause you to lose now very easily.”>

