12-year-old boy, 3 others dead, 1 injured in Nevada shooting

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) - A shooting at a Nevada apartment complex Tuesday left two women, a boy and a male suspect dead.

Henderson police say they arrived at the complex to find two women dead and a 16-year-old girl who was shot.

They said they found the suspect, 38-year-old Jason Neo Bourne, with a gun while holding a 12-year-old boy hostage inside a vehicle. Officers say they fired at Bourne and killed him after Bourne held a gun to the boy’s head.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say Bourne fired multiple rounds while inside the vehicle, but it’s unclear as of Thursday exactly how Bourne and the child died.

