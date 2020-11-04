Wednesday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

This weather pattern with sunny days, chilly mornings, and warm afternoons, will continue through Thursday, with an increase in wind that afternoon. Two sharp cold fronts will drop into the region after that. The first on Thursday night will drop temperatures and bring snow showers even down to valley floors into Friday. A second, possibly stronger front will bring another shot of cold air and snow showers Sunday morning. Controls are possible in the Sierra Friday and Sunday. A quick warming trend will follow, with another, milder system possible later in the week. -Jeff