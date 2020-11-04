Advertisement

Suspect wanted in theft from Gardnerville bank

This man is suspected in a theft from a Gardnerville bank.
This man is suspected in a theft from a Gardnerville bank.(Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:33 PM PST
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify the person who apparently stole from the US Bank drop box in Gardnerville.

A security camera shows a white sedan with a sunroof approach the drop box. A man with short, dark hair, wearing a red Volcom shirt, tan or green shorts, and a black hat, is seen getting out of the car. The man apparently spends a short time working on the drop box and may have been able to remove something from inside the box.

There also appears to be a second man in the passenger seat of the car.

If you have information, call Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Brandon Williamson at (775) 782-9927.

This vehicle may have been involved in a theft from a Gardnerville bank.
This vehicle may have been involved in a theft from a Gardnerville bank.(Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)

