Suspect wanted in theft from Gardnerville bank

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify the person who apparently stole from the US Bank drop box in Gardnerville.

A security camera shows a white sedan with a sunroof approach the drop box. A man with short, dark hair, wearing a red Volcom shirt, tan or green shorts, and a black hat, is seen getting out of the car. The man apparently spends a short time working on the drop box and may have been able to remove something from inside the box.

There also appears to be a second man in the passenger seat of the car.

If you have information, call Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Brandon Williamson at (775) 782-9927.

This vehicle may have been involved in a theft from a Gardnerville bank. (Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)

