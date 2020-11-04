Staying safe: college students and holiday breaks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The end of the year means usually means the start of holiday cheer, but in this case it’s more of the holiday worries and travel plans may add to risk of spreading COVID-19.

College junior Chase Grodin understands the concerns.

“I think with a lot of people they’re like we’ve done the worrying,” said Grodin. “We want to relax a little bit and try to make ourselves happy and that adds a bit of risk obviously.”

Local students and holiday travel (KOLO)

College student Kaylee Sterling said she’s staying in town for the holidays due to work but isn’t ruling out a trip to see her family during winter break when the holiday rush slows down.

“I feel like people will go home if they have a reason to go home and people will stay if they have a reason to stay,” explained Sterling.

“At least the people I know COVID-19 isn’t a big concern as to if they would go home, maybe unless if they had a sick relative.”

While Sterling’s family is a 7 hour drive away, she said traveling by plane or even going out of state makes all the difference in planning ahead or staying in.

“I know people who are very afraid of it and i know people who could care less about it,” added Sterling.

“So the people who care about it and want to practice social distancing and they don’t want to take a plane ride home will probably quarantine and stay away from their family.”

Social distancing and enforcing safety measures is a big part of the plan to keep everyone safe.

“Basically it all boils down to if I’m seeing my close friends up here we’re still going to try not to get sick,” said Grodin. “If we do get sick I’ll have the reassurance that we’ll probably be okay but I don’t have that reassurance when i go home with older family members so its kind of scary.”

Grodin said he’ll be sure to take extra precautions this year which includes going in for a COVID test when he comes back from visiting family the east coast.

“When I do come back, I just to make sure to keep myself isolated and make sure I don’t have it,” said Grodin.

After the Thanksgiving weekend, the University of Nevada is moving to full-remote learning.

