Police: 4 dead after shooting at Henderson apartment complex

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) - Police in Henderson say four people are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex.

They say a possible suspect in Tuesday morning’s shooting is one of those reported dead. Police responded to a call of a shooting about 11 a.m.

They say arriving officers found two people with gunshot wounds at the scene and a possible suspect nearby in a parked car.

Police say officers approached the vehicle and the suspect was fatally shot. They say five people were taken to a hospital and four of them died. Police say the names of the four people who died haven’t been confirmed yet and it’s unclear if all of the victims lived at the apartment complex. They say a possible motive for the shooting is unclear.

