Advertisement

Police: 4 dead after shooting at Henderson apartment complex

Police in Goldsboro say the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 1100 block of Olivia Lane.
Police in Goldsboro say the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 1100 block of Olivia Lane.(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:31 PM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) - Police in Henderson say four people are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex.

They say a possible suspect in Tuesday morning’s shooting is one of those reported dead. Police responded to a call of a shooting about 11 a.m.

They say arriving officers found two people with gunshot wounds at the scene and a possible suspect nearby in a parked car.

Police say officers approached the vehicle and the suspect was fatally shot. They say five people were taken to a hospital and four of them died. Police say the names of the four people who died haven’t been confirmed yet and it’s unclear if all of the victims lived at the apartment complex. They say a possible motive for the shooting is unclear.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Politics

Election Day: Polls now closed in Washoe County

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Washoe County is reporting more than 21,000 people voted today.

Safety

Fatal crash closes US 50 in both directions near Glenbrook

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
U.S. 50 is closed in both directions near Glenbrook at Lake Tahoe following a fatal crash that killed one.

State

Judge rules to allow Clark County polling locations to stay open later

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
30 Las Vegas-area voting sites will remain open for an extra hour.

Politics

Nevada GOP, Trump campaign files appeal to judge’s ruling

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
The Trump Campaign wanted to stop ballot count in Clark County until new policies are put in place for observers watching that count.

Latest News

News

National Alliance of Mental Illness discusses Election Fatigue

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Nevada chapter of the National Alliance of Mental Illness says a lot of people suffer from situational anxiety. This political cycle can magnify those feelings.

News

Local psychologist offers advice to combat election stress

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
A local Psychologist said people are finding this election year challenging because of issues such as the coronavirus pandemic, racial unrest, the economy, and even the different election process.

News

Cause of Poeville 2 Fire undetermined, still under investigation

Updated: 7 hours ago
The case will remain open until further information becomes available.

National Politics

WATCH: ABC Election Coverage

Updated: 8 hours ago
Continuing coverage of the 2020 General Election

Safety

WCSO helping search for two missing Lassen Co. women

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Candy Sturgill, 75, and Shirlee Weaver, 84, were last seen leaving the Litchfield, Calif. area

News

Democrats try to win Nevada as Trump eyes pickup opportunity

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Voting is underway in Nevada, a state that no Republican presidential candidate has carried Nevada since 2004.