Nevada too early to call with Biden’s slight lead over Trump

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 7:46 AM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Early results showed Joe Biden with a slim lead over President Donald Trump in Nevada, but it was too early to declare a winner in the race Wednesday with a large number of ballots yet to be counted.

The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office said a new batch of results would be released Thursday after 9 a.m.

Mail-in ballots received on Election Day had not yet been counted, along with any mail ballots postmarked no later than Nov. 3 that arrive over the next week and any provisional ballots.

No Republican presidential candidate has carried Nevada since 2004 but the state has remained a battleground.

