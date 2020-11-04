Nevada too early to call with Biden’s slight lead over Trump

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Early results showed Joe Biden with a slim lead over President Donald Trump in Nevada, but it was too early to declare a winner in the race Wednesday with a large number of ballots yet to be counted.

#UPDATE2:

🗳️PRESIDENTIAL RACE (NEVADA)🗳️

BIDEN: 588,252 (49.33%)

TRUMP: 580,605 (48.69%)



Lander County just reported. Biden's lead is less than 8K. Still waiting for more votes.



The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office said a new batch of results would be released Thursday after 9 a.m.

Mail-in ballots received on Election Day had not yet been counted, along with any mail ballots postmarked no later than Nov. 3 that arrive over the next week and any provisional ballots.

No Republican presidential candidate has carried Nevada since 2004 but the state has remained a battleground.

