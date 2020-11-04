Advertisement

Judge rules to allow Clark County polling locations to stay open later

(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:04 PM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) - In a late Tuesday afternoon hearing, Clark County District Court Judge Joe Hardy Jr. ordered 30 of 125 Las Vegas-area voting sites to remain open for an extra hour to 8 p.m. after the Trump campaign and Nevada Republicans cited reports that some locations did not open on time Tuesday morning.

Attorney Brian Hardy, representing Republicans and the campaign, cited a report that the first ballot cast at one junior high school was at 10:50 a.m., but attorneys for the state and Clark County said most delays were several minutes.

Republicans filed to extend voting times at 22 sites, and attorneys for Democrats requested eight additional sites.

Election officials by rule keep sites open until the last person in line at that time gets a chance to vote, and the judge ordered that anyone in line at the 30 sites at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

Election Day voters encountered lines but only a few problems as polls opened across Nevada, where 61.8 percent of registered voters already cast their ballots early.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Election Day: Polls close at 7 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Washoe County is reporting 16,758 people have voted so far today.

Politics

Nevada GOP, Trump campaign files appeal to judge’s ruling

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
The Trump Campaign wanted to stop ballot count in Clark County until new policies are put in place for observers watching that count.

News

National Alliance of Mental Illness discusses Election Fatigue

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Nevada chapter of the National Alliance of Mental Illness says a lot of people suffer from situational anxiety. This political cycle can magnify those feelings.

News

Local psychologist offers advice to combat election stress

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
A local Psychologist said people are finding this election year challenging because of issues such as the coronavirus pandemic, racial unrest, the economy, and even the different election process.

Latest News

News

Cause of Poeville 2 Fire undetermined, still under investigation

Updated: 5 hours ago
The case will remain open until further information becomes available.

National Politics

WATCH: ABC Election Coverage

Updated: 6 hours ago
Continuing coverage of the 2020 General Election

Safety

WCSO helping search for two missing Lassen Co. women

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Candy Sturgill, 75, and Shirlee Weaver, 84, were last seen leaving the Litchfield, Calif. area

News

Democrats try to win Nevada as Trump eyes pickup opportunity

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Voting is underway in Nevada, a state that no Republican presidential candidate has carried Nevada since 2004.

News

Driver identified from fatal crash near Fernley

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Coronavirus

Douglas County Schools confirms 3 new COVID-19 positive cases

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The cases involved Douglas High School and Piñon Hills Elementary School.