Judge rules to allow Clark County polling locations to stay open later

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) - In a late Tuesday afternoon hearing, Clark County District Court Judge Joe Hardy Jr. ordered 30 of 125 Las Vegas-area voting sites to remain open for an extra hour to 8 p.m. after the Trump campaign and Nevada Republicans cited reports that some locations did not open on time Tuesday morning.

Attorney Brian Hardy, representing Republicans and the campaign, cited a report that the first ballot cast at one junior high school was at 10:50 a.m., but attorneys for the state and Clark County said most delays were several minutes.

Republicans filed to extend voting times at 22 sites, and attorneys for Democrats requested eight additional sites.

Election officials by rule keep sites open until the last person in line at that time gets a chance to vote, and the judge ordered that anyone in line at the 30 sites at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

Election Day voters encountered lines but only a few problems as polls opened across Nevada, where 61.8 percent of registered voters already cast their ballots early.

