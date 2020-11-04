Advertisement

Golden State Killer arrives in prison to start life sentence

Joseph James DeAngelo, charged with being the Golden State Killer, appears in Sacramento County Superior Court in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 12, 2020. Superior Court Judge Steve White approved prosecutors' request to take more DNA samples from DeAngelo, over the objections of his defense attorneys. (Source: AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli/AP)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:17 PM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A former police officer who eluded authorities for years as the Golden State Killer has arrived in state prison to begin serving multiple life sentences for rapes and murders that terrorized much of California in the 1970s and 1980s.

Joseph James DeAngelo arrived at North Kern State Prison in the Central Valley on Tuesday.

Officials at the reception center will decide his permanent prison destination based on his security, medical, psychiatric and program needs.

The 74-year-old pleaded guilty in June to 13 murders and 13 rape-related charges that spanned much of California between 1975 and 1986. The plea deal spared him the death penalty.

