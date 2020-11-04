Fatal crash closes US 50 in both directions near Glenbrook

GLENBROOK, Nev. (KOLO) -U.S. 50 is closed in both directions near Glenbrook at Lake Tahoe following a fatal crash that killed one.

The crash about 3 miles from the California state line involved two vehicles and happened about 6:25 p.m.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating impairment as a cause of the crash.

The Nevada Department of Transportation recommends drivers take alternate routes.

