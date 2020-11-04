Fatal crash closes US 50 in both directions near Glenbrook
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:16 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENBROOK, Nev. (KOLO) -U.S. 50 is closed in both directions near Glenbrook at Lake Tahoe following a fatal crash that killed one.
The crash about 3 miles from the California state line involved two vehicles and happened about 6:25 p.m.
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating impairment as a cause of the crash.
The Nevada Department of Transportation recommends drivers take alternate routes.
