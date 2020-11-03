Washoe County Sheriff’s website to be offline temporarily

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office will be upgrading to a new website on Thursday, November 5.

Sheriff’s Office officials say the move is to align the Sheriff’s Office technology services with those of Washoe County. There will be scheduled downtime from 6:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. The outage will also affect graffiti and illegal dumping reports on the Sheriff’s Office mobile app.

