Advertisement

Washoe County Sheriff’s website to be offline temporarily

Washoe County Sheriff's Office
Washoe County Sheriff's Office(KOLO 8 News Now)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:37 PM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office will be upgrading to a new website on Thursday, November 5.

Sheriff’s Office officials say the move is to align the Sheriff’s Office technology services with those of Washoe County. There will be scheduled downtime from 6:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. The outage will also affect graffiti and illegal dumping reports on the Sheriff’s Office mobile app.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nevada now has same day voter registration

Updated: 30 minutes ago
2019 Nevada Legislature passed law which allows Nevada residents to register and vote on Election Day, the first Tuesday in November.

National

Court rules CA Governor can’t change state laws

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A permanent injunction has been filed against Gov. Newsom, preventing him from unilaterally making or changing state law.

Coronavirus

Douglas County confirms COVID-19 exposure at the polls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The county said it has not identified any community members who visited the polling station as a close contact requiring isolation or quarantining.

Crime

Suspect named in fatal shooting of high school student at Elko McDonald’s

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Twenty-four-year-old Justin Mullis of Winnemucca is still outstanding and is considered armed and dangerous.

Latest News

Fire

Victims in Churchill County house fire identified

Updated: 4 hours ago
The State Fire Marshal Division is investigating after two people were found dead following a house fire in Churchill County.

Politics

Nevada: 2020 early voting numbers exceed total votes in 2016 General Election

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
Every Nevada county will have at least one polling location open for in-person voting.

Politics

Judge rules against GOP & Trump campaign in suit against Clark Co.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
The Trump Campaign wanted to stop ballot count in Clark County until new policies are put in place for observers watching that count.

News

New South Reno DMV location opens

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The 42,000 square foot building features much larger space for customers to social distance.

KOLO

Mueller Austria recalls onion choppers

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Mike Watson
Mueller Austria is recalling the Onion Chopper Pro Model M-700.

News

Providing homeless warmth in the middle of a pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Abel Garcia
The Community Homelessness Board is working on providing our homeless population with warmth during the winter.