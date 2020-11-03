WCSO helping search for two missing Lassen Co. women

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office in the search for two women who have been missing since October 25, 2020.

Candy Sturgill, 75, and Shirlee Weaver, 84, were last seen leaving the Litchfield, Calif. area with a destination of Wendel, Calif. The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office says they are known to frequent the remote areas between Wendel and Pyramid Lake.

The sheriff’s office said seven planes from their Search and Rescue Air Squadron are flying Tuesday, November 3, 2020 looking for signs of the women or their tan Toyota RAV4 with California plates 6NWD443.

Tan Toyota RAV 4 with California plates: 6NWD443 (Lassen County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information should call (775) 785-WCSO.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.