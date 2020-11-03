Advertisement

Washoe County election officials explain do’s and don’ts of in-person voting

voting
voting(KOTA KEVN)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:15 PM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With early voting closed, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 is Election Day and the last chance to vote. However, an election during a pandemic has certainly brought some changes.

“There will be a greeter that will escort you in one at a time so that we don’t exceed the 50% capacity inside the facility,” Heather Carmen, Assistant Registrar of Voters for Washoe County said.

If you are voting in person, you must wear a face covering and your temperature will be checked upon arrival. Social distancing markers will be seen throughout lines and inside polling locations.

Carmen added, “Be patient the lines may be long and our election workers are doing their best to process everybody quickly.”

Officials suggest bringing your sample ballot with you as well. If you require assistance inside the voting booth, anyone is allowed to be there with you.

“They can be of any age, you can bring them with you to help translate the ballot or help you navigate through it,” Carmen said.

There are also some things you don’t want to be seen doing while casting your ballot, including taking any videos or photos inside the poll location.

Carmen added, “No selfies inside. You can do that outside with your I voted sticker to show that you turned out to vote.”

It is against the law to vote twice in Nevada, according to the Washoe County Registrar of Voters. Anyone caught doing so will be further investigated by the Secretary of State’s Office.

“If an individual has already returned their ballot and they try to appear in person when the election worker checks them in, it’ll have a flag,” Carmen said.

You do not have to fill out the full ballot for it to be considered valid.

Carmen added, “If you are unsure about certain candidates, that’s okay to leave it blank.”

Voters can easily avoid long lines at the polls by using an app that tracks the wait times across Washoe County. To view those polling location wait times, click here.

Officials say you can drop off your mail-in ballot at any of the in-person voting locations on Tuesday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

