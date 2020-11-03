Advertisement

Two people injured in 4th Street crash

A crash involving a truck and a motorcycle on 4th St. in front of El Tavern Motel.
A crash involving a truck and a motorcycle on 4th St. in front of El Tavern Motel.(Dan Pyke/KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:17 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital Monday night. It happened around 7:52 p.m. on 4th Street directly in front of El Tavern Motel.

Investigators say a white Chevy truck was attempting to make a u-turn on 4th Street when a motorcycle struck the back of the pickup. Witnesses told RPD that the motorcycle was likely traveling around 70-75 mph. The two people on the motorcycle were taken to Renown with multiple broken bones. Police do not suspect impairment, but say that speed was likely a factor. Westbound 4th St. is closed at Cemetery Rd. while one eastbound lane remains open.

