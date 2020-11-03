Tuesday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Sunny skies, chilly mornings, and warm afternoons are in the forecast through Thursday. Highs will flirt with records across western Nevada. A sharp cold front will drop into the region Thursday night into Friday. Expect windy conditions, rain and snow showers, and a big temperature drop. Winter-like cold is in the forecast for Friday through early next week. Carry chains in the Sierra. -Jeff