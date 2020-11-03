Advertisement

Tuesday Web Weather

By Lindsey Matherly
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:57 AM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jeff Thompson
Sunny skies, chilly mornings, and warm afternoons are in the forecast through Thursday. Highs will flirt with records across western Nevada. A sharp cold front will drop into the region Thursday night into Friday. Expect windy conditions, rain and snow showers, and a big temperature drop. Winter-like cold is in the forecast for Friday through early next week. Carry chains in the Sierra. -Jeff

Monday AM Weather

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:40 AM PST
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Near record heat will continue through Thursday before a cold front will bring cooler temps and showers on Friday.

Monday Web Weather

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 5:45 PM PST
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Saturday Web Weather

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:02 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Happy Nevada Day and Halloween Weekend! Chilly mornings, warm afternoons, and sunshine are in the forecast through the weekend and most of next week. A trough of low pressure could dig into the region late next week. While track and timing are uncertain, windy weather, valley rain, and mountain snow are all possible. Stay tuned! We roll back to standard time at 2 AM on Sunday. -Jeff

Friday Web Weather

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:37 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Chilly mornings, warm afternoons, and sunshine are in the forecast through at least the middle of next week. An afternoon breeze will pick up on Friday, mainly north of I-80. No measurable precipitation is expected through next Thursday. There is a chance of a cold, possibly wet system on the following weekend. We fall back to standard time at 2 AM on Sunday. -Jeff

Thursday AM Weather

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:12 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
We're off to a chilly start again this morning with temperatures near freezing. Expect a mild afternoon with sunny skies, light winds and daytime highs in the low 70s in Reno.

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:08 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Chilly mornings, warm afternoons, and sunshine are in the forecast through the holiday weekend. No measurable precipitation is expected through the first week of November. -Jeff

Wednesday AM Weather

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:55 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Cold mornings will give way to mild afternoons with daytime highs in the low 70s through the weekend.

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:13 PM PDT
Sunshine is in the forecast through the holiday weekend and into the first days of November. Expect chilly mornings and warmer afternoons, with highs running about 10 degrees above average. No measurable precipitation is expected through the next 8 to 10 days at least. We return to standard time at 2 AM on Sunday. -Jeff

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:43 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Expect another cold start with temperatures below freezing this morning. We'll slowly warm up each afternoon with daytime highs in the low 70s Wednesday through the weekend.