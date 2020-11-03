Tuesday Web Weather

Sunny skies, chilly mornings, and warm afternoons are in the forecast through Thursday. Highs will flirt with records across western Nevada. A sharp cold front will drop into the region Thursday night into Friday. Expect windy conditions, rain and snow showers, and a big temperature drop. Winter-like cold is in the forecast for Friday through early next week. Carry chains in the Sierra. -Jeff
Happy Nevada Day and Halloween Weekend! Chilly mornings, warm afternoons, and sunshine are in the forecast through the weekend and most of next week. A trough of low pressure could dig into the region late next week. While track and timing are uncertain, windy weather, valley rain, and mountain snow are all possible. Stay tuned! We roll back to standard time at 2 AM on Sunday. -Jeff
Chilly mornings, warm afternoons, and sunshine are in the forecast through at least the middle of next week. An afternoon breeze will pick up on Friday, mainly north of I-80. No measurable precipitation is expected through next Thursday. There is a chance of a cold, possibly wet system on the following weekend. We fall back to standard time at 2 AM on Sunday. -Jeff
Sunshine is in the forecast through the holiday weekend and into the first days of November. Expect chilly mornings and warmer afternoons, with highs running about 10 degrees above average. No measurable precipitation is expected through the next 8 to 10 days at least. We return to standard time at 2 AM on Sunday. -Jeff