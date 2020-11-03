Advertisement

People place ‘I voted’ stickers on Susan B. Anthony’s gravesite after casting ballots

By WHAM Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:20 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHAM) - Voters visited women’s suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony’s gravesite to pay tribute to her after casting their ballots.

The renowned suffragist is buried in Rochester, New York, and people come out to honor her during each presidential election.

People placed dozens of “I voted” stickers on the headstone at Anthony’s final resting place.

This year is particularly special, as 2020 marks 200 years since Susan B. Anthony was born.

The 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, was passed 100 years ago.

Copyright 2020 WHAM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Election Day: Polls now open in Nevada

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Washoe County is reporting more than 14,000 people have voted so far today.

National

GOP maneuvers to challenge battleground absentee ballots

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the 2000 presidential election, which was ultimately decided by the Supreme Court, both parties have enlisted legal teams to prepare for the unlikely event that voting wouldn’t settle the contest.

National Politics

FBI investigates robocalls warning voters to ‘stay home’

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The automated calls were placed to residents in nearly 90 percent of U.S. area codes.

National Politics

Long lines, enthusiasm but no major problems as US votes

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Problems occur every election, and Tuesday was no different. There were long lines early in the day and sporadic reports of polling places opening late.

National Politics

Kanye West votes for himself for president

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
The rapper and White House wannabe chronicled his election experience on Twitter.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump or Biden? Big turnout, few hiccups as voters choose

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearly 100 million Americans voted early, and now it falls to Election Day voters to finish the job, ending a campaign that was upended by the coronavirus and defined by tensions over who could best address it.

National

Hurricane Eta slams into Nicaragua as Category 4 storm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
As Eta began to make landfall there were reports of corrugated metal roofs flying off homes, trees, poles and power lines falling and rivers rising in the coastal area.

Politics

Nevada GOP, Trump campaign files appeal to judge’s ruling

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
The Trump Campaign wanted to stop ballot count in Clark County until new policies are put in place for observers watching that count.

News

National Alliance of Mental Illness discusses Election Fatigue

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Nevada chapter of the National Alliance of Mental Illness says a lot of people suffer from situational anxiety. This political cycle can magnify those feelings.

News

Local psychologist offers advice to combat election stress

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
A local Psychologist said people are finding this election year challenging because of issues such as the coronavirus pandemic, racial unrest, the economy, and even the different election process.