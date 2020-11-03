Advertisement

Nevada now has same day voter registration

Exterior of Washoe County Registrars Office
Exterior of Washoe County Registrars Office(Terri Russell)
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:15 PM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With a 71% turn out in Washoe County based on early voting and mail in balloting...some residents may think if they aren’t registered, the chances of voting at this late date are practically non-existent. After all there is only one day left to vote---the first Tuesday in November, Election Day

But in 2019 lawmakers passed a bill which allows residents to register and vote on Election Day.

“Those people will not be turned away, they will be allowed to vote,” says Deanna Spikula, Washoe County Registrar of Voter.

Spikula says bring a Nevada Driver’s License and proof of residency like a power bill or proof of car insurance. That driver’s license can be expired so long as it is within the COVID emergency declared by the governor last March.

Once cast, the ballot will look like every other voter’s ballot. However, it will be a provisional ballot.

“We just want to make sure that we check the eligibility status and make sure somebody hasn’t voted in another jurisdiction in the state before we cast that provisional ballot,” says Spikula.

Spikula says this is the second time for same day registration for her office. The first was during the primary where about 1300 voters took advantage of the process in Washoe County.

According to VoteAmerica more than 400,000 Nevadans can vote and register on Election Day statewide if they want their voice to be heard.

For residents new to the area, less than 30 days of residency, without a current Nevada Driver’s License, there is still an opportunity to vote. Called a “new resident’s ballot” it allows the voter to case a ballot for president and vice president only.

