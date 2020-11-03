National Alliance of Mental Illness discusses Election Fatigue

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many of us are suffering from Election Fatigue, which experts say can weigh heavily on our mental health.

The Nevada chapter of the National Alliance of Mental Illness says a lot of people suffer from situational anxiety. This political cycle can magnify those feelings, on top of the unpredictable pandemic we continue to navigate while trying to work, take care of our families, go to school and other routine tasks that have been altered.

If the constant ads, news stories or conversations become overwhelming...it is critical to take a break. Executive Director Robin Reedy explains, " Burning that energy will do it, but if you’re not away from what’s giving you the anxiety..so separating yourself from what’s giving you the anxiety. Even couples who agree on whatever political perspective there is, there is still stress in that relationship."

Clinicians advise us all to retreat to hobbies that bring joy, also make sure to stretch in the morning and give thanks before starting your day. Additionally, take a moment to breath....in through your nose, hold for 5 seconds, then out through your mouth.

For helpful tips or to connect with a professional, head to https://naminevada.org/.

