Local psychologist offers advice to combat election stress

A recent survey by the American Psychological Association (APA) found the 2020 presidential election as a source of significant stress for more Americans compared to the 2016 presidential race.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 1:38 PM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A recent survey by the American Psychological Association (APA) found the 2020 presidential election as a source of significant stress for more Americans compared to the 2016 presidential race.

According to APA 68% of adults in the U.S. view the 2020 political season as a significant stressor, that’s a 16% increase from the 2016 election.

A local Psychologist, Dr. Matthew Boland said people are finding this election year challenging because of issues such as the coronavirus pandemic, racial unrest, the economy, and even the different election process.

“So in another way it’s going to be a very different election year.” Dr. Boland continued, “So there’s going to be more ballots given by the mail or by drop off and that could really add a layer of uncertainty, or a sense of a lack of control in the process where people might be experiencing sort of extra worry.”

He said the waiting period for official results could even have an impact on people. “It’ll still be interesting to see how long it will take to get all the votes counted, this can be an ongoing thing for people where they still experience some of this unrest and some of this stress.”

Dr. Boland continued, “Especially that period where election day ends, but votes are still being counted, a lot of people still experience a lack of control and a lack of uncertainty in this situation."

He said the act of voting is one way to feel a sense of control when there’s uncertainty.

Dr. Boland said if you’re feeling stressed or anxious to engage in meaningful activities, avoid political conversations, limit your phone and television screen time, and talk to close friends and family about how the election is impacting your mental health.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

