Gov. Sisolak Carson City staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Steve Sisolak and state health officials laid out Nevada's COVID-19 vaccine plan Monday in Carson City.
Gov. Steve Sisolak and state health officials laid out Nevada's COVID-19 vaccine plan Monday in Carson City.(KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:03 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A member of Governor Steve Sisolak’s staff based in the Capitol Office in Carson City tested positive for COVID-19 through a rapid test after developing symptoms over the weekend. The staff member was last in the office on Thursday, October 29, and was not symptomatic at that time, according to officials from the Governor’s office.

The State epidemiologist conducted a disease investigation interview with the staff member and determined that the Governor is not deemed a “close contact” per the CDC’s definition.

The Governor took a regularly scheduled COVID-19 test last week and received a negative test result. The Governor took another regularly scheduled COVID-19 test on Monday and received another negative result.

The staffer is fully participating in the disease investigation and contact tracing efforts with their local health authority to ensure all close contacts are notified and informed of next steps in accordance with public health guidelines.

All staff who worked out of the Capitol Office during the week of October 26 are currently working from home during the disease investigation process. Any staff members who are identified as close contacts through this process will follow all public health guidelines, including contact tracing, quarantining and testing.

The Governor’s Office undergoes regular cleaning and an additional deep cleaning of the Governor’s Office and high-touch common areas, including Capitol restrooms, was conducted on Monday.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

