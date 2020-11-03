Election Day: Polls now open in Nevada

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Polls are now open across Nevada for the 2020 General Election.

There are 29 voting locations in Washoe County and 16 ballot drop off only locations. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you have not registered to vote in Nevada, thanks to a bill passed in 2019, you can register and vote on Election Day.

You can find a breakdown of the ballot questions appearing on this year’s ballot here: 2020 Ballot Questions Explained

For a link to the wait time app, click here

For information on how to vote in person and how to use the voting equipment, click here

To see the General Election turnout, click here

Election Results:

Local races

Statewide

Voter information for other Nevada counties can be found below:

Carson City voter information, click here

Churchill County voter information, click here

Douglas County voter information, click here

Humboldt County voter information, click here

Lyon County voter information, click here

Pershing County voter information, click here

Storey County voter information, click here

