Driver identified from fatal crash near Fernley

(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:24 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the driver killed in a crash on October 29, 2020.

Investigators say the car driven by Michelle Norton, 28, of Clinton, UT, drifted on to the outside shoulder of IR-80 at Mile Marker 40 near Fernley.

Norton overcorrected to the right. The vehicle overturned and Norton was thrown from the vehicle. The NHP says Norton was not wearing a seat belt. She was declared dead at the scene.

A passenger was hospitalized with what the NHP describes as “non-incapacitating” injuries.

