Douglas County Schools confirms 3 new COVID-19 positive cases

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County School District is working with Carson City Health and Human Services with contact tracing for three new positive cases of COVID-19.

The District says the cases involve Douglas High School and Piñon Hills Elementary School. Authorities say there is no evidence that the patients contracted the virus within the schools.

Anyone who may have had close contact with the COVID patients will be excluded from school for 14 days. Students will be able to study through distance learning provided by their teachers.

