Democrats try to win Nevada as Trump eyes pickup opportunity

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:32 AM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Voting is underway in Nevada, a state that no Republican presidential candidate has carried Nevada since 2004.

However, the western state has remained a political battleground and could be pivotal Tuesday. Four years ago, President Donald Trump fell just shy of winning Nevada and its six electoral college votes.

This year, his campaign sees it as one of a handful of states that went blue in 2016 where Trump could prevail.

More than half of the state’s active registered voters have cast ballots by mail or in-person early voting. Of the 1 million-plus ballots cast, Democrats have been leading but Republicans are expecting many of their voters to show up on Election Day.

