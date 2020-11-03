COVID-19 impacts and seasonal affective disorder: how 2020 is different

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Shorter days and colder weather...now combine it with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rachel wood Tilkens, RN, MSN, CRN is the program director for Saint Mary’s behavioral health hospital.

She said to take extra care of your mental health this year...especially if you’re already prone to depression.

COVID-19 impacts and SAD

"Seasonal affective disorder comes at particular times in the year. generally in the fallen winter months when its dark more of the time, said Tilken. "Although we don’t really know what cause sad, they believe it is linked to light and access to outdoor light.”

Tilkens said sad symptoms are similar to depression when it comes to diet and lack of energy....

" You might experience lack of engagement, lack of wanting to do things," added Tilkens or things you previously enjoyed that you no longer enjoy or may not want to do anything. You may find yourself spending a lot more time vegging out in front of the TV as far as diet it can go either way, some people find themselves eating a lot more while others find themselves eating a lot less. so you can see wait gain and weight loss."

She recommends reaching out to your doctor on the proper steps to take for treatment that includes having a light box which mimics natural light or taking medication....

“Exercise increases your endorphins so that is helpful," explained Tilkens. "Also if you didn’t want to do a light box and you wanted to do it in a more natural way, if you have the ability to go outside for lunch so exposing yourself to the light during the day when its out.”

Tilkens said Saint Mary’s is already seeing an increase with COVID related admissions and in the psychiatric hospital they’re also seeing an incline with the number of patients with depressive disorders.

“We don’t differentiate whether its seasonal because its too early in the season," said Tilkens. "We’re expecting anecdotally you’ll hear from a lot of psychiatric facilities that they see an increase over the holidays of patients coming in with depressive disorders, so we expect to see an increase and COVID will probably amplify those numbers.”

