Baring Blvd. in Sparks closed due to crash

Crash involving a truck and a motorcycle on Baring Blvd. in Sparks.
Crash involving a truck and a motorcycle on Baring Blvd. in Sparks.(Dan Pyke/KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:26 PM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police is reporting that Baring Boulevard is closed between Rockwood Drive and Truckee Lane due to multiple vehicle accident. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Monday night. Police say a pickup truck and motorcycle were involved and that one person was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. No indication has been given as to when the road will reopen.

