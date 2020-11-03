Baring Blvd. in Sparks closed due to crash

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police is reporting that Baring Boulevard is closed between Rockwood Drive and Truckee Lane due to multiple vehicle accident. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Monday night. Police say a pickup truck and motorcycle were involved and that one person was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. No indication has been given as to when the road will reopen.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.