RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A trailer caught fire on westbound Interstate 80 just east of Wells Avenue on Sunday afternoon and traffic was slowed.

The Reno Fire Department said it was unclear how the trailer caught fire at about 3:42 p.m.

A fire engine used about 1,500 gallons of water to put out the fire.

There were no injuries.

