Advertisement

Providing homeless warmth in the middle of a pandemic

By Abel Garcia
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 11:02 PM PST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Temperatures are dropping rapidly and the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing on a daily basis. The community doing what they can to keep those in need warm during these critical times. Volunteers of America (VOA) in Reno is keeping shelters open until the temperature reaches at least 35 degrees.

The VOA has also planned to have COVID-compliant emergency shelters. Marie Baxter, CEO of Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada said we are seeing an increase in our homeless population, but COVID is making things difficult.

“It’s a balancing act of how do you find enough space where you can keep people warm, but then also meeting all of the needs that we are all grappling with,” Baxter said.

In previous years, Baxter said they were feeding and providing warmth to nearly 20,000 to 30,000 people a month, this year they are reaching more than 50,000.

“We don’t want to make things worse by saying ok we are going to have you all group together in a big space and then they all develop the flu or get COVID or something terrible,” explained Baxter.

As a result of the pandemic, many have lost their jobs, families have been getting evicted, and they end up with no place to go. Baxter said the Community Homelessness Board is taking that into consideration. Catholic Charities is working on increasing the number of meals being given out and helping provide warmth.

“Keeping the shelters open longer during the day will help mitigate a lot of the risk for people from the cold also from all the different germs that are out in our world right now,” said Baxter.

As you begin taking out winter clothing, keep in mind that Catholic Charities is always accepting donations to help bring warmth during these challenging conditions.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash near Mogul

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Deach
NHP says their early investigation indicates that the motorcycle made an unsafe lane change and was hit by a vehicle.

News

Wild Horse Connection keeping horses, drivers safe

Updated: 3 hours ago
Wild Horse Connection keeping horses, drivers safe

Safety

Trailer fire on I-80 near Wells Avenue

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
It was not immediately clear how the trailer caught on fire.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 200-death threshold reached

Updated: 8 hours ago
There were 115 new infections reported, giving the county 13,752 total infections

Latest News

News

Wild Horse Connection protecting horses, drivers in Northern Nevada

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Leaving feeding to volunteers critical to maintaining Nevada's beauty

Crime

Halloween mask robbery at Minden convenience store

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Staff
The suspect gave the clerk a note before leaving.

Crime

Reward offered to find Carson Vape store robber

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Staff
The suspect was described as a white man, about 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches, 175 pounds wearing a black hat, a black shirt blue jeans and black shoes

Crime

Washoe sheriff’s office breaks up huge juvenile party near Verdi

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Staff
Quint Lane Wegner was booked on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of minors,

Crime

Man allegedly attacks his grandmother in Sparks

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Staff
Michael Kevin O’Day, 37, was booked into the Washoe County jail on felony charges of battery with a deadly weapon with an enhancement for attacking an elderly person.

News

Nevada gets first collegiate win in Allegiant Stadium history in 37-19 win over rival UNLV

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 12:18 AM PDT
Strong, Doubs shine as Wolf Pack takes back Fremont Cannon